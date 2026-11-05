Gold exchange burglars crash truck through store, smash and grab coins, jewelry

MIDVALE, Utah — The sign says Utah Gold Buyers, but earlier this week, Cole Cannon’s business was Utah Gold Burglars instead.

Cannon watched it all unfold in real time on security footage from his phone while he was home.

“Holy ____, there’s a truck in the store!" Cannon recalled. "And then I could see the guys running and smashing the cases and getting into all the stuff."

Outside surveillance video below shows truck crashing into store:

Truck crashes into store

Three men, all masked, drove a pickup truck through the front of the store, then proceeded to smash and grab what they could in the dark. Everything from coins to jewelry, including two Cartier bracelets.

“One of the gentlemen, they actually left, and he came back in the store, actually two times, to get back into the case to try to get more product,” said Cannon.

As it turns out, the truck was also stolen in South Jordan and later found abandoned in Sandy, while the thieves made off with at least $50,000 in merchandise.

Raw security video below gives inside view of incident:

Vehicles crashes into store

“The coins and the valuables can be replaced," Cannon said. "It’s very unfortunate that the crimes are getting to this level where people are willing to drive vehicles into your store to get some product to make a few dollars."

FOX 13 News asked Unified Police if they had noticed trends with gold burglaries in our area, but the department did not have that information readily available.

Fortunately, Cannon was able to board things up quickly and said the store will recover. He just hopes someone out there can help close the case.

“Those things can be replaced, but life can’t, so I’m just glad nobody got hurt; everybody's safe," he said. "I just hope we can get these guys off the streets.”