Why is it taking so long for Utah ballots to be counted?

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 24 hours after polls closed in Utah, several races have yet to be called in the state, and some are wondering what's taking so long.

The answer? For one, over 100,000 ballots are left to be counted in Salt Lake County alone, and those results might not be released for at least 24 more hours.

The Utah State Legislature's Republican supermajority may have just been broken:

Utah State Legislature's Republican supermajority may have just been broken

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman told FOX 13 News that the remaining uncounted ballots were actually dropped off Tuesday and still must be verified. That verification process takes longer because of new requirements imposed by the Utah State Legislature that demand a signature and the last four digits of an ID.

Because of the lengthy process, Salt Lake County will not release additional election results until Thursday.

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Flooding is also reportedly causing delays in southern Utah. The San Juan Record reported that results in San Juan County will be delayed for "several days" due to a "series of challenges."

According to the report, widespread flooding was part of a "perfect storm" that struck the county, and also included an illness in the county's election office.

As of 1:30 p.m., two major races in the state have yet to be called.

Utah voters oppose Amendment B, while Amendment A appears to pass:

Utah voters appear split on Constitutional Amendments A and B

Rep. Blake Moore currently holds a roughly 12,000-vote lead over challenger Peter Crosby in U.S. House District 2, with 68 percent of votes counted. In U.S. House District 4, where just 56 percent of the votes have been counted, incumbent Rep. Mike Kennedy leads Jonny Larsen by just over 17,000 votes.

The lone undecided statewide election choice involves Amendment A, which would change the way voters are informed about ballot initiatives and constitutional amendments. The "For" vote holds a large lead with 58 percent of the votes counted.