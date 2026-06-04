Hale Center Theatre brings 'Lord of the Rings' to US stage for first time

SANDY, Utah — What began as a small community theatre in South Salt Lake has grown into one of Utah's most advanced and widely recognized performing arts venues.

Now located in Sandy, Hale Center Theatre features three distinct stages designed to create different experiences for audiences. From the Sorenson Family Jewel Box Center Stage to the newest Beehive Stage.

"We love technology here at Hale Center Theatre," said co-founder Sally Dietlein. "We don't want it to upstage the storytelling; we want it to enhance the storytelling."

For Dietlein, she says the theatre's success is rooted in more than just production value; it's about the audience's experience. "I have learned over 41 years not only all of the different stage crafts, and the things we need to know to get this going, but also how we relate to the patrons, how we relate to the actors."

One of the shows audiences can currently see is the classic, My Fair Lady, but next year, Hale Center Theatre will proudly show The Lord of the Rings in their 2027 season.

"We are the first ones in the United States to bring it because we can do it in the way it needs to be done with all of the magic," Dietlein said. "To tell the story in the way that J.R.R. Tolkien experienced when he wrote these things in his head."

For Dietlein, no matter the size of the production, it all ultimately comes back to the same mission: connecting with audiences.

"Grandma Hale used to say, ' We do theatre to give people an emotional bath," Dietlein said. "We hope they get the joy, the wonder, sometimes the tears, the thought-provoking moments, and just the simple happiness of being able to come with families with children."

If you'd like to learn more about upcoming shows, season tickets, or education opportunities, you can go online to HCT.org.