Large fire seen burning at castle-like home in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A large fire was seen burning Thursday afternoon at a home on a large estate in Cottonwood Heights, with smoke billowing across the neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 2945 Robidoux Road, the site of the three-story castle-like home on 6.9 acres, with Unified Fire Authority saying the first call came in as a house fire.

Video below shows fire burning inside Cottonwood Heights home:

Cottonwood Heights fire video

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the upper floors of the home when firefighters arrived.

It's not known how the fire started, but Unified Fire said no one was injured, although a cat was found unresponsive inside the home. No other homes or structures in the area have been evacuated.

Fire officials give update on Cottonwood Heights fire below:

UFA officials give update on Cottonwood Heights home fire

Due to the fire, the Willow Creek Country Club golf course has been closed to players for an undetermined amount of time.

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