Looking for Fourth of July plans? Here's what's happening this weekend in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Monster Jam event is set to return at the Rice Eccles Stadium this holiday weekend, drawing in fans not just in Utah but also around the country.

A Pit Party will also be hosted in the west parking lot hours before the actual event starts.

One of the visitors includes the Carey family, who drove all the way from Tacoma, Washington, to experience it with their young son.

Marki Carey, in particular, said she was thrilled.

“We have not been to a pit party yet, but we’re really excited, we’ve been looking forward to this for a long time," she said.

Eli Carey said it brought back fond memories.

“I grew up going to Monster Jam with my dad and now he’s really into it and he’s been looking forward to it for a long time, so we’re glad to be here," he said.

While the son, Kai Carey, said his favorite part was "looking at the trucks."

Reno, Nevada residents Jared, Leah and Jett also couldn't wait to get to Salt Lake City.

“Oh yeah, every five minutes; ‘are we there yet? Are we going to Monster Jam? Where’s Monster Jam? He was super excited the whole trip so we’re happy to be here," said Leah.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the mid 90's.

A mile away, the Utah Jazz Summer League's basketball event will be happening at the Huntsman Center. So expect parking to be at a premium this weekend.

There’s also always heading into the mountains to enjoy cooler temperatures, a hike, and wildflowers.

Courtni Martin said it’s the only way to spend this holiday.

“Fourth of July weekend is about spending time with family and it’s about enjoying nature where we can," said Martin.

Will Gleich it was a perfect way to beat the heat.

“We were actually chilly for a minute. There was a brief bit of rain, but it was so refreshing. So yeah, this was, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend Fourth of July.”

And for the Uber adventurous, there’s always the possibility of skiing in July. You just might have to hike a little higher.

With skis strapped to their backs, Jonathan Neuburger said he and three of his friends were heading up to try and find the last remaining bit of snow at Alta

“I heard there might be 10 or 12 turns of snow to be had. And we can’t go light fireworks or do normal Fourth of July things so so we figured we’d go up and ski a little bit.”

And officials at Alta, in particular, said it is best to plan, come early, and be aware of the fact that there is limited space for vehicles.

And a reminder that you cannot go into the wildflowers, just take pictures and move on.