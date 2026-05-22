New 'Dog Patio' list shows approved dog restaurants in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — Dog owners know that summertime fun isn't just for those on two legs, and there's no better time to hang with your pup than when the weather is warm and the sun is out.
And when you're out with your best pal in Salt Lake County and want to grab a bite to eat, make sure you head to a place that allows four-legged friends.
Ahead of true summer, the county released its list of 49 restaurants that have been approved to welcome dogs to their outdoor patios.
Below are the locations that have received "Dog Patio" approval this year:
A Bar Named Sue
8136 South State Street, Midvale
Apex Brewing
2285 South Main Street, South Salt Lake
Atomic Biscuit
401 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
Bambino
7692 South Main Street, Midvale
Black Sheep Bar & Grill
1400 South Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City
Black Sheep Bar & Grill
9000 South 1520 West, West Jordan
Bout Time Pub & Grub
31 West 10600 South, Sandy
Bout Time Pub & Grub
1194 East Draper Parkway, Draper
Break Sports Grill
4760 South 900 East, Murray
Brickyard Bar
3000 South Highland Drive, Millcreek
Caputos on 15th
1516 South 1500 East, Salt Lake City
Cotton Bottom
2820 East 6200 South, Holladay
Cucina Deli
1026 East Second Avenue, Salt Lake City
Emigration Cafe
1709 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City
Feldman's Deli
2005 East 2700 South, Salt Lake City
Fisher Brewing Company
320 West 800 South, Salt Lake City
Gourmandise
250 South 300 East, Salt Lake City
Gourmandise
725 East 12300 South, Draper
Handlebar
751 North 300 West, Salt Lake City
Harbor Seafood & Steak
2302 East Parleys Way, Salt Lake City
Hash Kitchen
264 East 12300 South, Draper
Hill's Kitchen
2188 South Highland Drive. Salt Lake City,
HK Brewing
370 West Aspen Avenue, Salt Lake City
Hopkins Brewing Company
2121 South McClelland Street, Salt Lake City
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City
Ice Haus
7 West 4800 South, Murray
Johnny's on Second
165 East 200 South, Salt Lake City
Localz Bistro
1850 East 9400 South, Sandy
Mountain West Hard Cider
425 North 400 West, Salt Lake City
Park Café
604 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City
Red Rock Place
6227 South State Street, Murray
Rootd Café
2577 East Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights
Rose Establishment
235 South 400 West, Salt Lake City
Scion Cider
916 South Jefferson Street, Salt Lake City
Second Summit Hard Cider
4010 South Main Street, Millcreek
Skillets
282 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
Squatters Corner Pub
3555 South Constitution Boulevard, West Valley City
Squatters Pub Brewery
147 West Broadway, Salt Lake City
Taqueria 27
149 East 200 South, Salt Lake City
Taqueria 27
6154 South Fashion Boulevard, Murray
Taqueria 27
4670 South Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay
Tea Zaanti
1944 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City
Templin Family Brewing
936 South 300 West, Salt Lake City
Uinta Brewhouse Pub
1722 South Fremont Drive, Salt Lake City
Urban Hill
510 South 300 West, Salt Lake City
Vessel Kitchen
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
Wasatch Brewpub
2110 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City
Watershed
7176 South 900 East, Midvale
Wingers
4790 South State Street, Murray,
Unfortunately, only dogs are allowed under the approval list, so make sure you're aware in case you want to bring your cat, dragon or unicorn.
Restaurants on the list must follow the following guidelines:
- Establishment must post signs that notify patrons that dogs may be on the premises
- The patio must have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t have to go through an interior dining area, and there must be self-closing doors between the patio and interior area
- The patio must be cleaned with animal-friendly chemicals at the beginning of each shift, or every six hours if the business does not have defined shifts
- Any dog bathroom “accidents” must be cleaned and the area sanitized within 5 minutes
- Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers may not touch any dog
- Dogs must remain on-leash, and must have collars with current license and rabies tag
- Dogs may not be on tables or chairs
- Dogs should be given water in a disposable container, but may not eat food (including dog food or treats)
- Dogs may not have contact with any dishes or utensils