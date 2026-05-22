New 'Dog Patio' list shows approved dog restaurants in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — Dog owners know that summertime fun isn't just for those on two legs, and there's no better time to hang with your pup than when the weather is warm and the sun is out.

And when you're out with your best pal in Salt Lake County and want to grab a bite to eat, make sure you head to a place that allows four-legged friends.

Ahead of true summer, the county released its list of 49 restaurants that have been approved to welcome dogs to their outdoor patios.

Below are the locations that have received "Dog Patio" approval this year:

A Bar Named Sue

8136 South State Street, Midvale

Apex Brewing

2285 South Main Street, South Salt Lake

Atomic Biscuit

401 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Bambino

7692 South Main Street, Midvale

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

1400 South Foothill Drive, Salt Lake City

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

9000 South 1520 West, West Jordan

Bout Time Pub & Grub

31 West 10600 South, Sandy

Bout Time Pub & Grub

1194 East Draper Parkway, Draper

Break Sports Grill

4760 South 900 East, Murray

Brickyard Bar

3000 South Highland Drive, Millcreek

Caputos on 15th

1516 South 1500 East, Salt Lake City

Cotton Bottom

2820 East 6200 South, Holladay

Cucina Deli

1026 East Second Avenue, Salt Lake City

Emigration Cafe

1709 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Feldman's Deli

2005 East 2700 South, Salt Lake City

Fisher Brewing Company

320 West 800 South, Salt Lake City

Gourmandise

250 South 300 East, Salt Lake City

Gourmandise

725 East 12300 South, Draper

Handlebar

751 North 300 West, Salt Lake City

Harbor Seafood & Steak

2302 East Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Hash Kitchen

264 East 12300 South, Draper

Hill's Kitchen

2188 South Highland Drive. Salt Lake City,

HK Brewing

370 West Aspen Avenue, Salt Lake City

Hopkins Brewing Company

2121 South McClelland Street, Salt Lake City

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City

Ice Haus

7 West 4800 South, Murray

Johnny's on Second

165 East 200 South, Salt Lake City

Localz Bistro

1850 East 9400 South, Sandy

Mountain West Hard Cider

425 North 400 West, Salt Lake City

Park Café

604 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City

Red Rock Place

6227 South State Street, Murray

Rootd Café

2577 East Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights

Rose Establishment

235 South 400 West, Salt Lake City

Scion Cider

916 South Jefferson Street, Salt Lake City

Second Summit Hard Cider

4010 South Main Street, Millcreek

Skillets

282 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Squatters Corner Pub

3555 South Constitution Boulevard, West Valley City

Squatters Pub Brewery

147 West Broadway, Salt Lake City

Taqueria 27

149 East 200 South, Salt Lake City

Taqueria 27

6154 South Fashion Boulevard, Murray

Taqueria 27

4670 South Holladay Village Plaza, Holladay

Tea Zaanti

1944 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City

Templin Family Brewing

936 South 300 West, Salt Lake City

Uinta Brewhouse Pub

1722 South Fremont Drive, Salt Lake City

Urban Hill

510 South 300 West, Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Wasatch Brewpub

2110 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City

Watershed

7176 South 900 East, Midvale

Wingers

4790 South State Street, Murray,

Unfortunately, only dogs are allowed under the approval list, so make sure you're aware in case you want to bring your cat, dragon or unicorn.

Restaurants on the list must follow the following guidelines:

