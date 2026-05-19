Riverton boil water order lifted after tests come back negative

RIVERTON, Utah — A boil water order that had been in effect for a large part of Riverton has been lifted as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Officials reported that all required tests of city water have come back negative of any bacteria, including E. coli.

"There is no longer any at-large risk of contamination in Riverton City," the city posted to social media.

The boil order was issued Tuesday as a precautionary measure after secondary irrigation water got mixed into the culinary water. The city said it had discovered an "illegal cross connection" between the secondary and culinary water in one property owner's system. This led to secondary water mixing into the city's culinary water system.

The cross connection that caused the issue was immediately disconnected.

The boil order was in effect between 3200 West and the east border of Riverton, which extended to the Jordan River.

Numerous businesses were affected by the order, with some being forced to shut down due to a lack of viable drinking water.

With the order's lift, residents and businesses are urged to follow the procedures below:

Flush household pipes/faucets first:



To flush your plumbing, run all your cold-water faucets on full for at least 5 minutes each.

For a residence with multiple levels, start at the top of the house.

If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your building superintendent or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times.

If the water is discolored, continue to run it from the tap until it is clear.

Ice and automatic ice makers:



Wash and sanitize ice trays.

For an icemaker, dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding at least three batches of ice cubes.

Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant.

Water heaters, water coolers, in line filters, and other appliances with a water connection or water tanks (such as kitchen appliances, humidifiers, swamp coolers):



Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks.

Follow any other instructions from the appliance manufacturer.

Water softeners:

