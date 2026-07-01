'Secret Lives' star Taylor Frankie Paul's ex-husband requests temporary restraining order

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Frankie Paul, a star of the hit TV series "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," is facing a possible restraining order from her ex-husband.

Salt Lake County court records show that Tate Robert Paul requested a temporary restraining order. The request was filed Tuesday as part of the couple's divorce case, which was filed and granted in 2022.

No further details about the request were available as of Tuesday, as the specific documents are sealed from the public.

This comes just weeks after Taylor Frankie Paul was granted unsupervised visits with her son, who is in custody of her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. She and Mortensen have also filed protective orders against each other.