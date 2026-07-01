Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in northern Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A person has caught West Nile Virus in Box Elder County — the first such case in the Bear River Health Department this year.

The BRHD announced Tuesday that its first human case of the virus has been confirmed. The district includes Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties.

"WNV is spread to people and animals though the bite of an infected mosquito," the announcement read. "Anyone who develops symptoms such as a high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, confusion, disorientation, or muscle weakness after a mosquito bite, should seek medical attention promptly."

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services to find out if this is the first human case of WNV in the state.

This comes just one day after the Davis County Mosquito Abatement District announced the presence of WNV in a mosquito pool.

The BRHD urges the public to take the following steps ("5 D's") to avoid mosquito bites:



DRAIN: Remove standing water from around your home or workplace where mosquitoes can breed.

DAWN & DUSK: Limit outdoor activities when mosquitos are most active.

DEET: Apply an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET or another recommended active ingredient.

DRESS: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting long sleeves and long pants when spending time outdoors.

DOOR: Keep doors and windows screened, and repair any holes to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

In addition, the Utah DHHS shares the following tips:



Use Insect Repellent: Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.

Wear Protective Clothing: When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize exposed skin.

Avoid Peak Mosquito Activity: Mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus are most active during dawn and dusk. Take extra precautions at these times.

Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water. Regularly empty, cover, or treat containers that can collect water, such as buckets, flower pots, roof gutters and bird baths.

Maintain Screened Areas: Keep doors and windows screened to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Check for Symptoms: If you develop symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, or muscle weakness, contact a healthcare provider.

According to the DHHS, there were 49 human cases of the virus in the state. Four of those (8.2%) turned fatal, and 39 (79.6%) were "neuroinvasive" — meaning the virus infects the central nervous system and becomes more serious.