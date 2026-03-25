Third domestic violence investigation into Taylor Franke Paul opened in West Jordan, report says

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The West Jordan Police Department is reportedly investigating a third domestic violence incident involving reality television stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

NBC News reports the newest investigation against Paul centers around an alleged incident that occurred in 2024, although few details were released.

According to the report, West Jordan Police are reviewing videos related to the incident "to figure out details and timelines."

The latest investigation comes in the aftermath of Paul's season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" being pulled from the schedule days before it was set to premiere. The network decision was made after a video, believed to have been taken during a 2023 incident, was released showing Paul throwing chairs at her ex-boyfriend, Mortensen, and possibly injuring her young daughter.

Paul pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge from the 2023 incident.

Last week, the Draper Police Department confirmed it is also investigating separate domestic assault allegations between Paul and Mortensen that occurred in February, with a Vulture report adding that officials said the "allegations have been made in both directions."

Due to the Draper investigation, production has been paused on the upcoming season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," in which Paul has starred since its beginning.