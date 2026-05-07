Utah-based system at center of hacking incident involving schools across globe

COTTONWOOD HEIGHT, Utah — A Cottonwood Heights company is at the center of a global outage affecting millions of students, including those at Utah school districts, after its system that allows access study materials, grades and tests was hacked.

The cybersecurity incident involving the Canvas learning management system is affecting millions around the world, many of them during finals week.

The Davis School District alerted parents via email Thursday that the system was down, and that teachers will "provide flexibility" on assignment due dates that are impacted by the outage.

Canvas is operated by Infrastructure, which is based in Salt Lake County.

According to the Davis School District, Infrastructure "has not yet provided complete information regarding what specific district data, if any, may have been accessed."

CNN reports that multiple universities, including the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University, received a ransom note, but did not provide details on what was being demanded.

Over 30 million people use Canvas across the world, involving more than 8,000 educational institutions,

The Davis School District said the system does not provide sensitive information such as passwords, government-issued identification numbers, birth dates, or financial information.

"Instructure has stated there is currently no evidence that this type of information was involved in the incident," the district wrote in its email.