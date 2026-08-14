Police warn drivers about school zone violations as students return to class

SALT LAKE CITY — As schools start back up, officials and school staff are reminding parents about drop-off etiquette and the importance of patience in school zones.

Jeremy Wardle, director of transportation for Canyons School District, says the biggest challenge is impatience. "Impatience is probably the biggest thing," Wardle said.

With busy mornings and packed schedules, the rush to drop off children and get the day started is a familiar feeling for many parents. But Wardle says that urgency can become dangerous. "And they want to get out and around they gotta get to work," Wardle said.

Regardless of the destination, patience is critical when driving in a school zone or behind a school bus. Wardle says drivers should also be aware of designated drop-off areas and avoid stopping in bus zones.

"It's every driver's worst nightmare to have a kid get injured, especially under their care or even if it was by their neglect. We spend all summer long training our drivers," Wardle said. "There's places where parents are supposed to drop off and it's not in the bus zone," he said.

Sgt. Olsen, a public information officer for the Sandy City Police Department, says laws and speed limits in school zones are not meant to be a nuisance — they exist to protect the most vulnerable people on the road. "Most of us want to follow those laws. Most of us want to keep people safe, but unfortunately when we're not paying attention, that's when those mistakes happen," Olsen said.

Olsen says there is typically an uptick in violations at the start of the school year, including speeding in school zones, failing to stop for buses when stop signs are extended, and not stopping for crossing guards.

The financial consequences can be steep. "If you pass a school bus that has its lights on, that's $1,000 and you will do 10 hours of community service. Don't get that ticket, save that, and just slow down, take that extra 15 or 30 seconds, and make everybody safe," Olsen said.

Beyond the financial cost, ignoring signs and signals could ultimately cost a life. "Children are the most precious cargo that we could carry, and they're irreplaceable," Wardle said. "Their primary role is not to get them to school on time as much as it is to get them there safely," he said.

With months having passed since early morning school routines were the norm, officials encourage parents to plan ahead and give themselves extra time during the first week back. Drivers are also urged to avoid distractions behind the wheel.