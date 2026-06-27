Utah officials urge caution for holiday campers who want to celebrate this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — For any Utahns intent on celebrating the Fourth of July this year in Utah's woods, officials warn the risks couldn't be greater for much of the state.

Sierra Hellstrom with the Northern Utah Type Three Incident Management team knows the dangers involved with traveling during the state's hottest and driest season.

“Nine out of 10 fires are started by humans, often unintentionally,” said Hellstrom. “Most of our starts in Utah are from vehicles, dragging chains, tires that are low and spark.”

Hellstrom encourages campers to avoid doing anything with a heat source near dry vegetation, such as campfires, welding, torching, target shooting, and especially fireworks. Much of the state is under Stage Two fire restrictions.

“We have prevention patrols out doing everything we can. The difference is going to be you,” Hellstrom said.

Fireworks ban douses hopes of local businesses ahead of Fourth of July:

Fireworks ban douses hopes of local businesses ahead of Fourth of July

That advice is being taken to heart for many, like Magna resident Levi Young, who intends to celebrate responsibly.

“I’m not going to do any fireworks, I want to make sure that I'm as safe as I can be, as dry as it's going to be,” he said. "I've got additional water here for any concerns if there is any fires that spark in our trailer.”

It's a sentiment also shared with South Jordan resident Kathy Hoenshell. Camping during this time is a family tradition her family didn't want to break.

“We have four generations up here, we've camped here for 40 years, so if Pineview is on fire, we want to be here to help,” she said. “It makes us very sad, because our mountains are being burned, and that threatens people's homes.”

More information on what restrictions are in place in your area can be found here.