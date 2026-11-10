Years later, Herriman residents still concerned about dangerous crosswalk

HERRIMAN, Utah — A nice break at a Herriman park sounds like a good idea for students Connor Ogaard and Zanika Araneda, but the route they take to get there can be challenging.

“We almost got hit because me and my boyfriend, we were like on an electric scooter bike thing. We were going, and it was clear, and we were going, and then some cars just came, and they were just going like full speed, not braking, not slowing down," Araneda said, "if I didn't stop, I honestly might have gotten hit.”

The intersection of Sentinel Ridge and Lower Meadow Drive has caused quite the headache for those who use it.

“They don't want to stop. They don't want to slow down," Ogaard said. "Before everyone's done crossing the crosswalk, people will pass you right like two feet behind you.”

JD Peacock reached out to FOX 13 News because of the things he sees living next door.

“There's been numerous occasions where kids will wait here for five or so minutes," he said. "we'll have to pull out into the middle of the intersection to get cars to stop. So kids or a parent and their child or whoever is trying to cross the road can actually cross safely.”

It's not the first time FOX 13 News reported on the sidewalk.

According to the Department of Public Safety, there have been a total of 15 crashes at the intersection since 2021, two involving pedestrians. While everyone was okay, Peacock still fears something worse could happen.

“Higher visibility signage, lights, something of that nature would really make a difference," he said. "I just don't want something catastrophic to happen."

FOX 13 News met with Herriman City and asked if they were willing to consider adding the flashing lights that alert drivers someone is walking.

“Theoretically that's possible, and we'll take a look at it," said city communications manager Jonathan LaFollette. "There are a lot of intersections throughout the city, a lot of roads, a lot of places to keep an eye on, and we only have so much money to be able to address things.”

In the meantime, city officials are encouraging students to use the signalized intersections further up the road, and want drivers to pay attention.

“We encourage people to put your phones down," LaFollette said, "Make sure you are aware of all of your surroundings to keep everybody safe.”