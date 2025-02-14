Salt Lake Temple to welcome open house visitors in 2027

SALT LAKE CITY — There is a light at the end of the tunnel for the long renovation of the Salt Lake Temple that has been ongoing for over five years.

In an announcement on the historical date of the temple's groundbreaking in 1853, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson announced the Salt Lake Temple will welcome visitors in 2027.

"I am delighted to announce that the temple will reopen for tours during a public open house from April to October 2027," Nelson said in a statement.

Salt Lake Temple reaches significant renovation milestone as final spire reinforcement placed:

Temple spires update

The temple renovation project that began in late 2019 is focused on upgrading facilities and systems, as well as adding structural reinforcements.