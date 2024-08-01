Sandhurst Fire caused by power transmission equipment, report shows

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sandhurst Fire that broke out above Salt Lake City last month, forcing dozens of homes to be evacuated, was caused by equipment operated by Rocky Mountain Power, officials said Thursday.

An estimated 200 acres burned in the fire that was sparked on July 20. Evacuations were ordered when the flames came to within a half-mile of nearby homes.

Radio towers on the mountain near Ensign Peak above the Utah State Capitol were also threatened. No structures were damaged when the fire was eventually brought under control.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department Investigations Unit said its findings showed that the fire was accidentally started by the Rocky Mountain Power transmission equipment, although it did not expand on the exact equipment and location.

The investigation into the fire was conducted in conjunction with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.