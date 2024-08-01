Smith Entertainment Group buys all of The Shops at South Town

SANDY, Utah — Not content with using part of the mall to build a practice facility for the new Utah Hockey Club, the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) announced they have now purchased all of The Shops of South Town in Sandy.

The purchase comes nearly three months after SEG revealed plans to construct a permanent practice and training facility at a mall location of a former department store.

On Thursday, the group said it had purchased the entire site, including the grounds surrounding the mall which is the home to locations such as Target, REI and Texas Roadhouse.

“Today is a crucial step forward in expanding SEG’s real estate footprint and public benefit offerings for our fans and residents of Utah,” said SEG executive Jim Olson.

Although its plans other than a practice facility were not divulged, SEG said the mall will remain open for business as of now.

A groundbreaking for the new practice and training facility, which also be open for community events, will take place Monday, Aug. 12. The facility will include two regulation rinks, as well as offices for the Utah Hockey Club.