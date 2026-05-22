12+ southern Utah campgrounds without water due to 'delayed start-up'

CEDAR CITY, Utah — U.S. Forest Service officials have announced that more than a dozen campgrounds within Dixie National Forest are without potable water following what they call a delay in the water system start-up.

Because of this, they are advising people traveling to the forest to make sure they bring enough water for their stay, as potable water isn't guaranteed.

The campgrounds currently without water are:



Deer Haven Campground

Duck Creek Campground

Navajo Lake Campground

Panguitch Lake North Campground

Panguitch Lake South Campground

Spruces Campground

Te-Ah Campground

White Bridge Campground

Yankee Meadows Campground

Kings Creek Campground

Red Canyon Campground

Barker Rec Area and Campground

Pine Lake Campground

Posey Lake Campground

Honeycomb Rock Campground

Cedar Canyon campground is also experiencing a seasonal water outage, according to the Forest Service, and a full renovation of their water system is expected in 2027.

Coyote Hollow Equestrian Campground currently can only provide non-potable livestock water.

There is no potable water available at the Tropic Spring on Forest Road 087 near Tropic Reservoir. That outage is under investigation.

Campers who are still going to Dixie National Forest are being offered a 20% discount for all campgrounds not serving water. You can request refunds here.