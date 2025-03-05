Abandoned dogs found caged in southern Utah on way to new home

HURRICANE, Utah — Two dogs found abandoned in a small cage near Hurricane in southern Utah last month are on their way to a new home.

The two male Landseers were discovered on Feb. 23 by hikers in the Quail Creek Reservoir area along State Route 318. Neither of the dogs had collars or microchips, and were not able to be identified.

Although both dogs were found cramped together inside the cage, Hurricane police said they were in good shape, indicating they had not been at the location for long. After the dogs were brought to a shelter, police posted on social media in an unsuccessful attempt to find their owners.

Animal officials say the dogs, now named Loki and Indie, are actually two-year-old brothers.

With no owners found during a state-mandated one-week search, the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Hamilton, Montana has stepped up and will take possession of the dogs and will look to find them a foster or adopted home.