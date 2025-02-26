Pair of dogs abandoned in a cage capture hearts of Hurricane residents

HURRICANE, Utah — Animal lovers in the southern Utah community of Hurricane are asking who would leave two dogs abandoned and locked in a small cage alongside a barren area near the Quail Creek Reservoir.

The two large male Landseer dogs were found scrunched in a small cage by two hikers Sunday morning. Police took them to the shelter, which posted their pictures on social media to see if their owners could be found.

The dogs have no names, no collar, no microchip. But they did end up crammed in a small cage alongside State Route 318 above Quail Creek Reservoir in Hurricane.

"Everybody needs to stop thinking that animals are disposable. They're not disposable," said Hurricane resident Andrea Kaz.

Kaz, known for her animal advocacy, is appalled by the incident. She says it's not the first time she's heard of such an abandonment.

"In a case like this where they're found in a cage, they left them to die. This wasn't, 'Hey, maybe you can fend on your own.' It's 'I'm leaving you here, and I'm leaving you here in the sun, crated, to die.'"

Hurricane police are investigating the incident as a potential animal cruelty case. They say the dogs were found in good shape, indicating they hadn't been there long.

"If every single person in the country were to adopt eight animals, we could clear the shelters," Kaz said. "But within weeks, because of lack of spay and neuter and people not being responsible pet owners, the shelters would then again be full. So this isn't something that's a one type of solution. This is all-encompassing. Everyone needs to be responsible."

The neighboring city of LaVerkin recently took a step in the right direction, passing an ordinance banning roadside sales and stores that sell animals. Kaz hopes other cities in the area will follow suit.

By state law, the owners have a week to claim the two abandoned dogs. After that, they will be put up for adoption and potentially sent to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab if not adopted.

Kaz recently took in an emaciated terrier she found and nursed it back to health.

"She's doing fantastic. She's at an optimal weight. She absolutely loves her new home, forever home… Her new parents are just over the moon."