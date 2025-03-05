Anti-Trump protesters march through St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Around 100 people took to the streets of St. George on Tuesday evening to protest the policies of the Trump administration.

The march began at Vernon Worthen Park and proceeded about half a mile down to St. George Boulevard before turning around and heading back to the park.

Participants carried signs expressing their concerns over issues like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid under the current administration.

"There's no transparency as what's going on with our Social Security, our Medicare, our Medicaid, and we're scared, we're worried," said local resident Miriam Vercammen.

The demonstration remained orderly and did not result in any street closures or police intervention.

The march was one of many similar protests that have taken place across the country in response to the Trump Administration's policies, including one earlier Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

“They're firing people. It's affecting my own family now,” Kris Geier said. “They’re just doing it like willy-nilly, whoever they want to pull out, like air traffic controllers and people that do disease control and things like that. They're making our country more dangerous.”

Those supporting the president have said the current moves are a temporary pain toward getting the U.S. to be a better country.

“I say they're going to find out the hard way when they lose benefits and they're affected financially that they can't afford their rent or they can't afford their mortgage,” Vercammen said in response.