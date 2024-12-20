Blue powder stains Utah red rocks after powder cannon blast

IVINS, Utah — It took rangers hours to clean up the mess left behind after someone set off a blue powder cannon on the pristine red rocks of Snow Canyon State Park in southern Utah.

Earlier this week, park officials responded to a report of visitors seeing 'blue' Petrified Dunes and discovered a large area covered in blue powder. It's not known who set off the powder cannon, a device often used on social media for elaborate baby reveals.

"Our rocks are red, but somehow now blue: Powder cannons are litter, does that surprise you?" the park posted to social media.

To clean the eyesore from the fragile environment, rangers had to hike nearly three miles while hauling more than 24 gallons of water to the site and then spent the next 4-5 hours scrubbing the area clear of the powder.

Snow Canyon State Park After hours of cleaning, the blue powder was finally removed from area of Snow Canyon State Park

The discovery came weeks after an arrest was made following the vandalism of ancient petroglyphs on the Wire Pass Trail in Kane County.

Officials reminded visitors that “toss” and “release” items like powder cannons, along with flower petals and confetti, are not permitted in any state or national park.

"Please remember to Leave No Trace and clean up after yourselves when recreating or doing photoshoots," the park said. "Help us keep the park clean and beautiful for you and future generations."