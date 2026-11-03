Bluff residents, businesses warned to expect more flooding with rising water levels

BLUFF, Utah — Bluff residents already dealing with flooded homes after rising waters in the San Juan River inundated the town on Monday are facing the possibility of additional flooding on Wednesday.

Town officials acknowledged Tuesday that the river dropped 12 inches overnight, but said it is expected to rise again significantly heading into Wednesday, with water levels "potentially climbing well above what we experienced yesterday."

Drone video below shows extent of flooding in Bluff on Monday:

Drone video shows homes, businesses damaged in Bluff flooding

In a social media message, the town warned that the current forecast shows a peak flow of approximately 30,000 cubic feet per second arriving late Wednesday morning, although water levels are expected to rise through the night.

The town said that once peak flow reaches the Four Corners gauge, it will have a clearer picture of what Bluff residents can expect

Homes or businesses flooded over a week ago on October 25 will once again face possible flooding, officials warned. Locations that weren't affected are not currently forecast to be in any danger.

"However, people in low-lying areas near these homes should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice," the post said.

Couple rescued after truck stranded while trying to cross Washington County river:

Couple rescued after truck stranded while trying to cross Washington County river

Bluff is not expected to lose power other than a brief disruption, but cell service could be lost. If that happens, the town will make efforts to contact residents who may be in danger of flooding.

Officials are also monitoring a damaged power line that carries electricity to the Navajo Nation that could collapse and disrupt power availability.

"We encourage residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert and prepared, especially overnight," town officials said. "Please have your 72-hour bag ready and be prepared to follow instructions from Town and emergency officials."