Body of Utah Silver Alert subject found in St. George

St. George Police Department
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The body of a man who had been the subject of a recent Utah Silver Alert was found off a St. George roadway Wednesday.

St. George police said a body was discovered just before 2 p.m. in the area of 1600 South Black Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they were able to identify the deceased male as Eliot D. Hill.

A Silver Alert had been issued for the 61-year-old Hill on Tuesday, although it was reported that he had last been seen leaving the St. George Recreation Center on Aug. 28.

According to the alert, Hill had medical conditions that required medication.

An investigation into Hill's death is underway.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident," the department post to social media.

