Dried out! Drought likely to keep spectacular Gunlock Falls out of action this year

GUNLOCK, Utah — One of Utah's most popular seasonal natural attractions will likely be seen this year only through videos and photos from the dusty archives.

Due to increasing drought across the state, Gunlock Falls in southern Utah is expected to remain dried up for the season, depriving visitors of a chance to see the spectacular waterfall up close.

Utahns have become a bit spoiled recently when it comes to the majestic falls which last only a few months inside Gunlock State Park. The waterfall's occurrence in 2024 was the first time it appeared in back-to-back years in quite a long time.

On Tuesday, Utah State Park officials dropped the bad news about this year's fall chances, saying they had received "numerous inquiries" about their status and, "Unfortunately, the water levels in the area have been exceptionally low."

According to the park, the natural phenomenon of the waterfall occurs only when southern Utah receives substantial snowpack and significant rainfall, which has been in short supply this fall and winter. For the first time in two years, the entire state is in drought status, with southwestern Utah, where the park is located, under Extreme Drought condition.

Although the waterfall is not active and likely won't be this year, Gunlock State Park remains open for visitors to explore.