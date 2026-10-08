Family-owned barber shop in St. George still thriving in tough economy

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The seats at Zion Barbers in St. George are open, and Jennifer Young is ready to cut your hair.

"It's very challenging," Young said.

And share her story with you.

A clean cut can represent a fresh start, and Young has had many in her life. The latest is continuing to thrive amidst rising costs.

"In St. George it's very hard to start a business, but if they have that drive and passion for it, they'll make it work," she said.

To combat that, she works at Walmart and picks up other gigs to hopefully one day spend more time in pursuit of her passion.

"If it gets busy enough in here, I can drop other things I do for money," she explained. "It's the finances, the rent here and the mortgage at home. We need more foot traffic."

She said she'd like to see at least a 30% increase to keep up with rising rent and other overhead costs.

What keeps her going in the rough economic outlook? The watchful eye of her veteran father and barber.

"My dad started a barber shop in 1970," she recalled.

The memories serve as motivators, too.

"He loves and I love it, too. I spent a lot of time in the barber shop. I'd go there after school," she recalled.

Meanwhile, a few minutes away, at a chamber of commerce event.

"There's no faster way to get connected in the community than by joining the chamber," said Dalton Klinger with the St. George Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said St. George still ranks among the best places to start a small business in the state.

"We do have many people coming into this economy and wanting to stay here," Klinger said. "Rising costs, as well as the workforce, those have been hard things to walk over that hurdle."

They're encouraging small business owners to pursue grant opportunities and connect with other small business owners.

Meanwhile, back at Zion Barbers, Young keeps cutting.

"I don't like the corporate stuff," she said. "I like to get to know my clients."

With her father looking on — still cutting back in Oregon at nearly 92 — and the echoes of words he told her growing up in that barber shop.

"Everything works out like it's supposed to, which I live by," Young said.