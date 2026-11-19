LA VERKIN, Utah — A police officer has many tools in his tool box, as do crossing guards.

But for two public servants in the southern Utah town of La Verkin, some different tools got used on a rainy Tuesday outside the elementary school, to serve and tell a story.

"That morning that it was starting to rain, and my priority was to make sure the crossing guards had some of the tools that they needed," said Police Chief Nick Nuccitelli.

La Verkin Elementary crossing guard Kelsey Humphries was shocked to see the police chief pulling up with umbrellas.

"...[The chief] just gets out with his umbrellas and we're sending kids down a little bit so they're not crossing in the water," said Humphries.

But Chief Nuccitelli wasn't done. When the kids couldn't get moved fast enough through the rain, he picked them up and carried them.

Humphries was so moved, she pulled out her cell phone to share the inspiring story.

"Chief offers to pick up the kids and we turn around and chief is picking up the kids walking through the water so they don't get wet," she recalled. "It was so cool, he actually cared for the kids enough to pick him up and get his own shoes wet so they didn't have to."

Nuccitelli gives a different spin, sharing how you put yourself in someone else's shoes so theirs don't get soaked.

"This opportunity presented itself," he said. "There was a little bit of water that were kind of overlflowing the sidewalks. I put myself in those kids shoes and thought, do I wanna sit in a classroom with some soaking wet shoes and soaking socks and pants or could I help out?"

For a crossing guard, a cop and some children, it's a rainy day they won't soon forget.

"I asked them if I could help to stay dry, and they were super excited to be off the ground and walk across that water to a safe location," Nuccitelli said. "I hope it made their day. I know it made my day."