Fans react to final round of Bank of Utah Championship - SOUTHERN UTAH

IVINS, Utah — Fans funnel through the Southern Utah sun-soaked fairways, bordered by desert black rock.

"The lava rock is really unique in the middle of the desert," said Kolby Krantz, making the treck from Salt Lake City.

“The views are amazing. My only comparison is the Masters which is one of the best ones but the views here are amazing so cool to see the contrast with the contrast with the grass and black rock is awesome," said his friend Jordan Searle of Murray.

They are here to take in the drives from some final round Utah qualifiers like Patrick Fishburn.

“Especially being a BYU grad and they’re both BYU golfers cool to see them represent and cool to see them here," Searle said.

“We love them to come check out our red rock and our mountains and it’s just a beautiful course beautiful setting people out here watching Patrick he’s a stud," said fan Dalan Briggs.

It's not just the local golfers on the greens, but fans from Utah and across the country, taking in the local flavor and picking up a putter and putting their skills to the test.

—Watch: Fans react to final round of Bank of Utah Championship—

Fans react to final round of Bank of Utah Championship

“This was awesome considering I had no idea what I was doing," said Adrieanne Hodum of Tennessee.

“We're just excited this is the first one we’ve ever been to and this is gorgeous you could not ask for a prettier place," she said.

Her son, 13-year-old Bentley Hodum, is an aspiring PGA pro himself.

"That would honestly be the dream. It would be amazing to play in something this big

“That would honestly be the dream it would be amazing to play in something this big.”