Genpak announces closure of Cedar City facility, losing 200 jobs

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The largest manufacturing employer in Iron County is shutting down, leaving 200 employees without jobs.

Food service packaging company Genpak said Wednesday it is closing its 25-acre manufacturing facility in Cedar City on May 23.

The president of Genpak cited decreased demand and increased legislation against its styrofoam products as the reasons for the closure.

"Although we must pivot a sector of our operations, we are deeply grateful for the dedicated employees at our Cedar City manufacturing facility," Jeff Hebert said. "They have been an essential part of our success, having served the community for over 30 years."

Employees who are being let go are being offered severance packages.

The plant originally opened in 1994 and expanded in 2011.

This is the second straight year a major employer has laid off its workers in Iron County. Last April, Utah Iron shut down its mine indefinitely and let 200 people go.

According to Iron County, the only employers with more workers than Genpak and Utah Iron are the hospital, government, and Southern Utah University