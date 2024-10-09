Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSOUTHERN UTAH

Actions

Hiker dies in fall from overlook inside Arches National Park

Devils Garden Trail .png
National Park Service
Devils Garden Trail .png
Posted
and last updated

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A man hiking on the popular Devils Garden Trail inside Arches National Park in southeast Utah was killed after falling from an overlook.

The National Park Service said the 68-year-old New Jersey man fell approximately 30 feet Tuesday morning near Black Arch Overlook.

Upon receiving reports of CPR in progress, park rangers responded an attempted resuscitation efforts which were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

The death comes days after Justin Bingham, the CEO of Lindon-based software company Opiniion, was killed in a canyoneering accident in Zion National Park.

Bingham fell nearly 200 feet near the exit of Heaps Canyon.

At just under eight miles long, Devils Canyon Trail is considered to be dangerous due to its narrow paths and uneven surfaces.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere