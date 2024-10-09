Hiker dies in fall from overlook inside Arches National Park

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A man hiking on the popular Devils Garden Trail inside Arches National Park in southeast Utah was killed after falling from an overlook.

The National Park Service said the 68-year-old New Jersey man fell approximately 30 feet Tuesday morning near Black Arch Overlook.

Upon receiving reports of CPR in progress, park rangers responded an attempted resuscitation efforts which were unsuccessful and the man died at the scene.

The death comes days after Justin Bingham, the CEO of Lindon-based software company Opiniion, was killed in a canyoneering accident in Zion National Park.

Bingham fell nearly 200 feet near the exit of Heaps Canyon.

At just under eight miles long, Devils Canyon Trail is considered to be dangerous due to its narrow paths and uneven surfaces.