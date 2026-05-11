Latter-day Saint General Authority dies unexpectedly at age 59

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Quorum of the Seventy died Monday at just 59 years old.

The church announced that Elder W. Mark Bassett passed away from a traumatic brain injury. He was with his family in St. George, but no further details about what happened were provided.

Bassett had been in the Seventy since 2016 and was the executive director of the Missionary Department.

"His service in this calling coincided with a period of historic growth in missionary efforts around the world and unprecedented levels of missionaries deciding to serve. Elder Bassett will be deeply missed and always remembered for his great faith and dedicated service to the Lord Jesus Christ," the church's announcement read. "Our love and prayers are with his dear wife Angela, his children, and his grandchildren during this difficult time."

Bassett was born in Carmichael, California. He and his wife Angela had five children. He is an alumnus of Brigham Young University and had a career in the wholesale automobile auction industry.

His prior church service included various callings and leadership positions, including being president of the Arizona Mesa Mission from 2007 to 2010.