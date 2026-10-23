HURRICANE, Utah — People who live in a Hurricane neighborhood are trying to clean up and move forward after devastating floods ripped through Thursday morning.

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They were hit hard with flooding just two months ago and thought things were finally getting back to normal, until this happened.

"It’s going to be long and slow and we're going to constantly be worried, we're going to be worried every time is rains,” said Sheena Carter.

She, her husband and five kids, aged 12 to almost two, live in the Pecan Meadows area in Hurricane.

"I cried like somebody died this morning for a hot minute, until the water stopped coming in,” she said.

WATCH | Neighbors clean up after devastating floods in Hurricane two months after previous flood

Neighbors cleaning up after devastating floods in Hurricane, just two months after the area previously flooded

For the Carter family, the sound is rain means something different to them now.

"It’s really hard to just sit here and watch everything that you’ve worked so hard for just get wiped out in a couple of minutes,” Sheena added.

On Thursday morning, floods ripped through parts of Hurricane.

“All of the mud came rushing in, through the doors, through the walls,” Sheena described, showing the damage in her home.

The city said over 100 homes and RVs were impacted — Sheena and James Carter's home was one of them.

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"Our living room floor we had maybe a week, probably a week today, and we had brand new carpet installed in the master bedroom and it hasn’t even lasted 72 hours,” Sheena said.

She added that they had just started repairs after Gould Wash behind their home flooded back in August. But this storm brought even more water into their home, and more families said they were impacted compared to last time.

"Defeated” is how Sheena and James described how they were feeling. They are trying to salvage what they can in their home but are worried about what else could happen with rain still in the forecast. Also, looking ahead to what might be a difficult holiday season.

"We have five kids, so I try to buy in May, and just like one or two toys every paycheck, to get us to December so they have a decent Christmas, and a lot of that was in our Conex that got destroyed, a lot of it was in the garage from the last flood,” Sheena added.

The Carters said their storage container and cars were swept away, now filled with mud. One car is filled with mud, and is a total loss.

They said with the last flood, they had lots of people come help and someone even donated drywall to help them rebuild.

“It’s just so devastating to see it happen again and just have like all of those resources are pretty much burnt out now and so it’s just starting from scratch again, after feeling like we were just getting somewhere from the first one is just, unreal,” Sheena added.

As storm clouds roll in and rain makes its way back, they're holding on to hope and each other.

If you would like to help the Carter family with expenses, you can donate here.