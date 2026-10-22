Over 100 homes, RVs damaged in floods as emergency declared in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A local emergency has been declared in Hurricane City on Thursday after early morning flooding overwhelmed a neighborhood, impacting over 100 homes and recreational vehicles.

Hurricane Mayor Clark Fawcett issued the emergency declaration as response crews continue to assess damage and restore access to flooded areas near Gould's Wash and other locations in the city.

Video below shows extent of flooding damage in Hurricane City (Orion Parker):

Hurricane residents dealing with widespread flooding

According to the city, approximately 80 residential homes and 50 RVs in the Willow Wind RV park were damaged. Flooding also damaged bridges and public roadways, as well as electrical power boxes.

"The full extent and severity of the damage, as well as the potential displacement of residents, remain under assessment," the city said in a statement.

With the declaration, the city's Emergency Operations Plan has been activated and will remain in effect for an undetermined time. An evacuation order was issued for the Willow Wind RV Park that sits at 80 South 1150 West.

Flooding video shows road underwater in Hurricane (Chelsey Field):

Flooding across Hurricane as residents deal with feet of water

The extent and costs of the damage suffered by the city have not yet been determined.

Due to debris and mud covering city roads, residents are being advised that essential services may be disrupted. Residents are being warned to use caution and "remain alert" around flooded areas.