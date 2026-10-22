Flooding in Hurricane forces evacuations, widespread road closures

HURRICANE, Utah — Residents in Hurricane are dealing with widespread flooding from storms that passed through Utah on Thursday.

Video shared with FOX 13 News shows some neighborhoods where feet of water have turned roadways into makeshift rivers. As of 11:30 a.m., numerous vehicles were partially submerged, with residents looking on.

In a devastating turn, one of the areas hit with flooding Thursday along Gould Wash also dealt with severe flooding several months ago.

"The community rallied around everybody here a couple of months ago, and helped them get all taken care of, and now they're worse off than they were before," said Orion Parker.

Flooding video shows road underwater in Hurricane (Chelsey Field):

Flooding across Hurricane as residents deal with feet of water

An evacuation order was issued for the Willow Wind RV Park in the same neighborhood that sits at 80 South 1150 West.

The American Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter for those impacted by flooding at 272 South 700 West.

In Oljato, along the Utah-Arizona border, the Navajo Police Department posted video to social media that showed flooding in the area. The department warned that Paiute Farms Road had collapsed and is not passable.

Video below shows flooding collapsed road in Oljato:

Oljato flooding

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed Kolob Terrace Road at SR-8 in Virgin because of flooding in the Zion area. State Route 24 in Capitol Reef National Park between mileposts 81-86 has also been closed due to flooding and debris.

Watch full flooding, rain forecast for Tuesday in video below: