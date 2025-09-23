Officials release preliminary report on tornadoes that destroyed southern Utah homes

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Investigators with the National Weather Service say that two tornadoes that touched down in southern Utah were rated EF2 and an EFU rating. EFU means that the tornado is confirmed, but investigators lack damage to determine its wind speed and intensity.

The EF2-rated tornado, according to experts, is the only one that has ever been recorded in the month of September in Utah.

The tornadoes swept through San Juan County on September 13 and destroyed homes, trailers, and even a hay barn.

Investigators state the first tornado was short-lived and underdeveloped. The second tornado, which investigators say was much more developed, formed five minutes after the first had dissipated.

That second tornado was documented by local officials and video footage by residents.

However, the National Weather Service says that the second tornado remained nearly stationary throughout its duration. In total, investigators believe the second tornado only went about .3 miles.

The entire event lasted about one hour and 20 minutes according to experts.