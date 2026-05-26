One person dead after motorcycle collides with bus near Kanab in southern Utah

KANE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a crash Monday evening when a bus and motorcycle collided on a major Utah highway.

Utah Highway Patrol said around 5:45 p.m., a tour bus and a motorcycle crashed on U.S. Highway 89 near milepost 1, just north of the Utah-Arizona border near the town of Kanab.

UHP confirmed that one person was dead, but no further details were immediately available.

Southbound US-89 is closed due to the crash response and investigation.

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