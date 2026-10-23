Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt learn dates for upcoming parole hearings

SALT LAKE CITY — Parole hearings have been set for Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, the YouTube hosts convicted of aggravated child abuse nearly three years ago.

The hearings are scheduled for December 7 at 9 and 9:30 a.m. at the Utah State Correctional Facility, where both women are incarcerated. In 2024, the women were each sentenced to serve up to 30 years in prison.

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Franke and Hildebrandt were arrested in August 2023 after one of Franke's children escaped Hildebrandt's home, knocked on the door of a neighbor in Ivins, and asked for food and water. The neighbor noticed duct tape on the child's ankles and wrists and called police, according to court documents.

Police later found one of Franke's daughters emaciated inside Hildebrandt's home.

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The two had previously collaborated on parenting advice videos for ConneXions, and featured Franke's children.

Franke often wrote in her journal that her son was possessed by the devil, with the boy telling detectives that Hildebrandt would tie his legs to weights and dress any wounds with cayenne pepper and honey.