Southern Utah horse deaths, illnesses spark investigation into cause

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An investigation is underway after recent horse deaths and reports of illness in southern Utah and surrounding areas.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food shared Friday that it received reports of several horses becoming sick on one farm, with three horses having died. On Monday, the agency began receiving additional reports about other horses in southern Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

As of Friday, the cause of the deaths is unconfirmed, but the UDAF is testing feed cubes sold in the areas where the horses became sick or died.

A voluntary recall has been issued for Laub’s Feeding and Cubing alfalfa hay cubes sold starting Oct. 3.

"UDAF inspectors also placed a hold order on the sale of the alfalfa hay cubes and are collecting samples from the facility to submit to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration laboratory for analysis and testing. Final test results are expected to return within the month," the agency said.

UDAF officials say horse owners should immediately contact their veterinarian if horses exhibit neurologic signs, which may include depression, colic or incoordination.

"Treatment is difficult, but may be effective if given quickly after signs are first noticed," the UDAF said.