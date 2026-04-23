Southwest Utah residents ramp up property preparations as extreme summer wildfire season begins

DAMMERON VALLEY, Utah — Residents in northern Washington County are ramping up preparations as fire season heats up, following the year's first extreme wildfire warning from the weather service on Tuesday.

Washington County announced on Wednesday that it improved its mobile phone and online early warning system to provide more detailed instructions on when to prepare and evacuate in wildfire zones. Additionally, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue recently expanded its wildfire team.

In Veyo, resident David Gross is taking steps to protect his property. Over the last few years, he added an ember-proof metal roof and placed sheet metal along his back fence in case his neighbors do not prepare for wildfires.

"We've cut down branches ... these juniper trees or cedar trees have branches that are really low to the ground," Gross said. "So we've cut them up some, and we remove a lot of weeds to make them more fire safe, and I've trimmed this particular tree. It's close to the house, but it doesn't overhang the roof anymore."

Dammeron Valley resident Daniel Pena said his community is also aware of the danger.

"Everybody in Dammeron is aware of the danger of wildfires. I know a lot of my neighbors cutting down dead trees, clearing off brush," Pena said.

While speaking about the local fire department, Pena's interview was interrupted by sirens responding to what turned out to be a medical call.

"They're always out here doing something, so I think that gives everybody in Dammeron a peace of mind. There they come right now!" Pena said.

High winds on Tuesday brought the extreme wildfire warning to the area along State Route 18. Residents in Veyo and Central remember seeing smoke from last summer’s Forsyth Fire, which destroyed around 12 homes in Pine Valley.

Firefighters catch break in battle against growing Forsyth Fire

Gross said wildfire preparation is not one-size-fits-all.

"If you look out in the distance, it may look like there's a lot of trees. But really, if you're walking around, on our property particularly, there's not a grove or a mass of trees," Gross said.

Gross spoke last week with Utah State scientists who are conducting a study on the diversity of high wildfire danger areas. He noted a recently delayed new law that would add extra fees for homeowners in high-risk areas. He believes insurance companies should conduct on-site visits rather than relying on satellite or drone images to assess risk, raise rates, or cancel policies.

"A lot of us, even probably most of us, have our car insurance rated by having either an app or a something connected to your car's computer that records and transmits your travel and your braking time of day and speed and so you get an insurance discount for that," Gross said.

Being prepared helps ease the minds of residents when wildfire warnings are issued.

"I just don't worry too much. I'm just not a worrier," Pena said.

"I'm not a particularly anxious person, so that helps. But the main thing is that we've done... The view is just a bonus," Gross said.