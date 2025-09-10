Swiss Days festival vendor scam targeting Santa Clara residents

SANTA CLARA, Utah — Santa Clara police are warning residents about a scammer impersonating city employees and fraudulently selling vendor spaces for the upcoming Swiss Days festival.

The festival runs from Sept. 25 to 27, honoring the Swiss pioneers who settled the area in the 1860s. While vendor spaces are completely sold out, someone is creating fake applications and attempting to collect payments from unsuspecting residents.

Brooke Ence, who handles vending for Swiss Days, said they were alerted to a Facebook post offering late registrations for vendor booths.

"When a local person inquired about getting a booth, they were sent a fraudulent application form and were asked for immediate payment," Ence said. "Luckily, the inquiring party became suspicious."

The city advises residents to reach out directly through official channels when seeking legitimate vendor information for the festival.