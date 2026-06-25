Teenager badly injured after explosive target material detonates prematurely in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A minor was injured and had to be flown to the hospital Wednesday evening after messing around with explosive shooting targets turned into a disaster.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said four teenagers were "experimenting with explosive target material" when some of it exploded prematurely. They said this happened in the Desert Mount area west of Cedar City.

One teen suffered minor injuries; the other, a minor of unspecified age, suffered "traumatic" injuries and was transported via LifeFlight helicopter. Officials said he was taken to a hospital in either St. George or Las Vegas.

His exact condition or specific information about his injuries is not known.

Shooting with explosive targets is illegal in many areas, especially on public land, due to their risk of starting wildfires. It was not immediately clear whether this incident happened on land where it's prohibited.