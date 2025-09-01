Utah Tech University student dies after falling from balcony

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A student at Utah Tech University died over the weekend after falling from a balcony of an on-campus building.

The St. George Fire Department confirmed that they responded to the incident on Sunday, and that the victim has since died from their injuries. The investigation is being handled by the university's police department.

A university spokesperson said the student was a 22-year-old man, but no further details were immediately available. FOX 13 has reached out to Utah Tech police for more information.

"Utah Tech University is devastated by the loss of a member of our Utah Tech family. His presence will be deeply missed on campus," the university's statement read in part. "We are thinking of the family and friends and will continue to support one another as we grieve together during this difficult time."

The university said they have mental health professionals available at the Booth Wellness Center for any students, faculty or staff who would like help processing the news. They noted that the SafeUT app and 988 lifeline are available as well.

Less than three years ago, another student died after falling from the balcony of his dorm building at Campus View Suites. Officials have not yet confirmed the location of Sunday's incident.

WATCH: Campus mourns student who fell to his death on Utah Tech campus