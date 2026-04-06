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Victim in critical condition after off-roading vehicle catches fire in Washington County

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Utah State Parks
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HURRICANE, Utah — One person was critically injured Sunday when an off-roading vehicle caught fire in southern Utah.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said its law enforcement officers were called to the fire in the Sand Mountain area of Washington County around 6:30 p.m. There was reportedly four people riding in the vehicle.

DNR officials said one of the passengers suffered critical injuries. That victim was airlifted to a hospital in Nevada.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Washington County, according to DNR, and the other two suffered lesser but varying injuries.

DNR said they are investigating, but they suspect alcohol use was involved.

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