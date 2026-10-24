HURRICANE, Utah — Sometimes, it's the little things that stand out during a big mess.

From a mud-caked tires in a driveway getting washed to a St. George dad and his son showing up to lend a helping hand, people from all across Southern Utah are showing up to help those affected by flooding in Hurricane.

WATCH | Volunteers come to Hurricane to help following floods

Volunteers come to Hurricane to help following floods

"She's definitely looking at the bright side in all of this," said volunteer Ashley Quirarte.

"He always like, 'hey dad, I see the houses that are getting wet, let's see if we can go out and help,'" said Cole Loveland.

"It's on many levels but most of them are just citizens that are trying to help friends or family," said volunteer Ron Sanders.

"I don't live here, my boss' house got hit really hard in the flood, so I decided to come out and help," Quirarte said.

You don't have to look far to understand the power of water.

"You see that and you think, 'that's too bad,' but those cars... you can't start them for a very long time, you have to let them dry out completely... shipping containers are floating down the road, you're not going to be able to live in your home... the financial burden is enormous," Quirarte said.

Water that once rushed in to homes is now being used to push muddy water back out.

"Get the homes cleaned up and pressure-washed out," said Heather Farnsworth with the Flood Committee.

"So many people here, we don't know who each other are or what we're doing, but immediate love comes from it," Loveland said.

RELATED | Neighbors clean up after devastating floods in Hurricane two months after previous flood

It's another cleanup following another flood, but those here say they were a little more prepared.

"We're set up really good this time. We're out gathering all the information for all the news, homes that were impacted, we've got a ton of volunteers... we're way more organized this time," Farnsworth said.

But these people still need your help.

"Come check in — we have all the information on what homes need what, and where we can send [you]. Skilled volunteers is [definitely] something we need now and for the next couple of months," Farnsworth said.