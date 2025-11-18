Washington City teen makes history as state's first National Civics Bee representative

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Fourteen-year-old Jake Brinton may be from Washington City, but last week, he was representing all of Utah in Washington, D.C.

Brinton became the first student from the Beehive State to compete in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's National Civics Bee in D.C.

Brinton participated in the competition on Nov. 11, facing challenging questions about American government and history. The event, hosted by "Saved by the Bell's" Mario Lopez, tested students on topics including the War Powers Act of 1973, Alexander Hamilton's arguments in Federalist Number One, and constitutional democracy principles.

"It was fun and scary and everything," Brinton said. "I didn't make it to the third round, but I feel like I was one question off or something. I feel like I was close."

The Crimson Cliffs Middle School student earned his spot at the national competition after winning an essay contest in southern Utah through the St. George Chamber of Commerce, then placing first at the Utah Civics Bee in June.

Brinton's mother Angela watched proudly from the audience as her son was announced as Utah's representative.

"That's my boy," she said, noting how tough the Bee's questions ultimately were. "They were insanely tough."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce created the National Civics Bee for students in grades six through eight due to concerns that younger generations lack sufficient understanding of how their government works. This year marked the third time the competition was held.

Brinton said he has witnessed this knowledge gap firsthand among his peers.

"I've always thought that everybody would love history and love America. But in my U.S. history class last year, very few people enjoyed it," Brinton said. "And most people don't think they can influence the government, that politics is unreachable. So I don't think we're going to have a lot of civic engagement soon."

The young civics enthusiast cites Abraham Lincoln and Charlie Kirk as his main political influences.

"He was a great person, really strong morally, very smart," Brinton said of Lincoln.

