Prehistoric petroyglyphs vandalized, damaged near Moab

MOAB, Utah — Multiple petroglyph panels dating to the prehistoric era were recently vandalized near Moab, and officials are now looking to identify suspects.

In both incidents, people carved their names into the prehistoric rock art panels or near them, according to the Utah Bureau of Land Management.

Southern Utah woman receives fine, probation for defacing ancient petroglyphs:

Southern Utah woman receives fine, probation for defacing ancient petroglyphs

One vandalized panel is located along Highway 279, and the other near Hell's Revenge.

"Our cultural resources are part of our shared heritage," the agency said. "Once damaged, they cannot be restored to their original condition. We ask visitors to respect these resources and help protect them for future generations."

Utah Bureau of Land Management Photo shows vandalized petroglyph near Moab.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Moab bureau's law enforcement office at 435-250-2131.

"Vandalism or unauthorized disturbance of archaeological resources is a serious federal offense and can result in significant fines, imprisonment, and/or exclusion from public lands," warned the agency.