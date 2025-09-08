Zion National Park considers reservation system to deal with growing crowds

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Rangers at Zion National Park are discussing the possibility of reservations as a way to handle growing crowds, but Washington County leadership says not so fast.

Since 2016, park officials have been developing a draft of a Visitor Use Management Plan, designed to deal with the enormous crowds that visit the natural wonder. Closing off the park to those who have reservations is being considered as a component of that plan.

Arches National Park uses a reservation system for similar reasons in southeastern Utah.

Last week, the Washington County Commission unanimously approved a resolution opposing reservations at Zion, claiming they would hurt the local economy. They also said it will further shut out locals from the park, as they believe the system won’t give nearby residents any kind of priority.

County Commissioner Adam Snow shared other alternatives to reducing crowding, including expanding parking and shuttle service, addressing staffing shortages and encouraging the use of lesser-known areas like the east side of the park.

"What we've asked the park to do is say, give us time to use a scalpel on each one of those concerns and then see if it can work," said Snow. "You may not need the reservation system. I think we can address the visitor management concerns you have.

"But give us enough time to implement these. And if it doesn't work, and we have said this to the park service over and over, then I guess a reservation system is the last resort. But they want to make it the first resort.

Snow expects the draft plan to be presented by the park to the public for a comment period before the end of the year.

Park officials only provided a statement to FOX 13 News on the proposed reservation system.

"The planning process aims to balance visitor access with the protection of park resources, and input from partners and the public will continue to help inform its development," the statement said. "We will notify the public of updates as we move forward in this process and have nothing further to share at this time."