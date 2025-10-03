Zion, other Utah national parks, hanging on... for now... during shutdown

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — We managed to find a quiet spot among the majestic beauty of Zion National Park on Friday, but that doesn't mean it was quiet, even with the government shutdown.

"Actually, it's been pretty nice," said Cedar City resident Mike Mechan, who was visiting. "There's been volunteers out there, too, that's been helping them take care of the park, too."



With the shutdown underway, there’s just one National Park Service ranger manning the entry to ensure operations at Zion, and fees aren’t being collected.

Since the shutdown began Wednesday, the non-profit Zion Forever project has been keeping the visitor centers at Zion and Bryce Canyon National Park open. The organization gets funding to promote the parks through park bookstore sales and donations.



There’s no federal funding coming in.

However, rangers are working but not getting paid. Stefani Lyon with the Zion Forever Project explained how unpaid rangers are doing multiple jobs to ensure the show goes on.



"From a visitor's standpoint, it's going to feel like business as usual," she said. "Our park staff, they carry such incredible... weight when it comes to the experience in the park and caring for these places. It's not an easy job on a good day, right?"

Hill Air Force Base workers worried over future as government shutdown continues:

Hill Airforce Base workers worried for future as government shutdown continues



Donation signs can be seen throughout the park and in the surrounding community of Springdale. On Friday, the state announced it will take over the funding of the visitor centers until the shutdown is over and reopen Cedar Breaks National Monument, which had been closed by the shutdown.



Even while visitors enjoy getting in for free, it may have a price, as Lyon said it’s the entrance fees that fund the park's shuttle system. Without them, the park is using up reserves, and state funds aren’t going to the shuttles.



Trash collection is now limited to every other day, but trash hasn't started piling up just yet. Other park amenities are also missing, including the park’s museum being closed, as well as shuttered water fountains and restrooms.

Volunteers helping keep public lands open after government shutdown causes staffing shortages:

Volunteers helping keep public lands open after government shutdown causes staffing shortages

All that was hardly noticed by visitors like Diane McCarty, who planned her visit from New York a year ago and is grateful for the behind-the-scenes efforts.



"I'm so happy that they're here doing their job so that I could come in. Because I've come a long way to see this," said McCarty.



Zion is still dealing with the effects of DOGE-led furloughs and staff reductions that occurred at the start of the year. The White House also said it may use the shutdown to cut even more positions.

Can Utah's national parks, like Zion, deal with losing more staff?



"That’s a Tough question," admitted Lyon. "I'm sorry. It's a tough question… let's skip that one."