15 new temples announced by LDS Church, including one more in Utah County

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake City Utah Latter-day Saint LDS Mormon temple Angel Moroni statue
Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this April 6, 2019, file photo, the angel Moroni statue sits atop the Salt Lake City temple, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 15 new temples across the world, including one more in the state of Utah.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the following locations for future temples during Sunday afternoon's General Conference:

  • Spanish Fork, Utah
  • Caldwell, Idaho
  • Flagstaff, Arizona
  • Rapid City, South Dakota
  • Greenville, South Carolina
  • Norfolk, Virginia
  • Reynosa, Mexico
  • Chorrillos, Peru
  • Rivera, Uruguay
  • Campo Grande, Brazil
  • Porto, Portugal
  • Uyo, Nigeria
  • San Jose del Monte, Philippines
  • Nouméa, New Caledonia
  • Liverpool, Australia

These 15 new locations will bring the total number of LDS temples to 382. The Spanish Fork temple will be the 31st in the state of Utah.

At the last General Conference, in October 2024, Nelson announced plans for 17 new temples, including one in Price.

