15 new temples announced by LDS Church, including one more in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 15 new temples across the world, including one more in the state of Utah.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the following locations for future temples during Sunday afternoon's General Conference:



Spanish Fork, Utah

Caldwell, Idaho

Flagstaff, Arizona

Rapid City, South Dakota

Greenville, South Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

Reynosa, Mexico

Chorrillos, Peru

Rivera, Uruguay

Campo Grande, Brazil

Porto, Portugal

Uyo, Nigeria

San Jose del Monte, Philippines

Nouméa, New Caledonia

Liverpool, Australia

These 15 new locations will bring the total number of LDS temples to 382. The Spanish Fork temple will be the 31st in the state of Utah.

At the last General Conference, in October 2024, Nelson announced plans for 17 new temples, including one in Price.