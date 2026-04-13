33-year-old arrested in St. George after allegedly going through drive-thru backwards

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 33-year-old is facing over half a dozen charges after police arrested him, claiming he led them on a chase after allegedly driving through a Del Taco's drive-thru backwards.

James Daniel Wright Cassman was arrested on Thursday and faces charges for aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, driving under the influence, failure to stop at the command of police, refusing a chemical test, and reckless driving.

According to court documents, on Thursday at around 7:24 p.m., officers were called to the Del Taco on Sunset Boulevard in St. George for a customer who had driven a Jeep Grand Cherokee backwards through the drive-thru.

Officers located the vehicle near the intersection of Lava Flow Drive and Santa Clara Drive and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, officers say the driver, Cassman, refused to yeild and continued going at a high-rate of speed, occasionally going into the opposite lane of travel.

At one point, officers say that Cassman was cornered in a residential cul-de-sac but escaped after he attempted to strike officers' vehicles with his car.

Cassman was arrested following him striking a power box with his vehicle.

Investigators say that Cassman had trouble keeping his balance and the odor of alcohol could be smelled on his breath. Officers add that Cassman attempted to fight police and had to be tased.